New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.66 Million Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.44% of Gibraltar Industries worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13,540.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ROCK stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $87.40.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
