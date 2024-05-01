New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 161,596 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.84% of Triumph Group worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,919 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,667,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after acquiring an additional 606,989 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 410.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 679,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 546,664 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 69.7% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 506,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 208,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

TGI stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.08. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

