New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.93 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Ingredion worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 73.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after buying an additional 317,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 74.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,174,000 after buying an additional 230,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,810,000 after buying an additional 161,922 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 833.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after buying an additional 121,976 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth $7,889,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,045 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.4 %

INGR opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $118.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

