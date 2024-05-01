New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.06 Million Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.58% of H&E Equipment Services worth $11,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 55,214 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1,537.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $281,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,567.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $885,252.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,742 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,974.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,789 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of HEES stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.95. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

