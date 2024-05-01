New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.22 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Group 1 Automotive worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $294.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $310.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.70 and a 200-day moving average of $275.80.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.