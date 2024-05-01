New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.36 Million Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of FTAI Aviation worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 25.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE FTAI opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 210.66% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.