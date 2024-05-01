New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.80 Million Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.51% of Agilysys worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,617,000 after buying an additional 106,026 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Agilysys by 6.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 72,111 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Agilysys by 159.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Agilysys by 8.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.66.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

In other Agilysys news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 867,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $71,665,738.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,060,458 shares in the company, valued at $170,173,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

