New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.89 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,629 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 501,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 46,036 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 150,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $45.46.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

