New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.92 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Kirby worth $11,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $498,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 139,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 738,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $593,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $1,537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,399 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,130.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $593,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,150,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,590 shares of company stock worth $4,787,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $109.13 on Wednesday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average is $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

