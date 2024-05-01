New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.33% of RingCentral worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 515.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,489,000 after buying an additional 2,275,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,971,000 after buying an additional 469,280 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 161,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974 over the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

RingCentral Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of RNG stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

