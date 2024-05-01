New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $10.95 Million in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Revvity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the third quarter worth about $25,301,000. 2Xideas AG purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter worth about $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter worth about $5,548,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.32.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.09%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

