New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.41% of WSFS Financial worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 18.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 822,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,019,000 after buying an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 433.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.03.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.57 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

