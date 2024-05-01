New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 185,429 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,429 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.33% of Gray Television worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in Gray Television by 336.8% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,683,000 after buying an additional 3,084,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,094,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after buying an additional 661,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,060,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after buying an additional 386,907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 729,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 357,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gray Television in the third quarter worth $1,693,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

GTN opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $558.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,127,502.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

