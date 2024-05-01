New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,087 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Lantheus worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 198.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,465 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,356,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,089,000 after buying an additional 454,753 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 538,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,449,000 after buying an additional 438,986 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth $30,077,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 41.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 384,093 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

