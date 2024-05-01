New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 29,787 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,787 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.45% of Buckle worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 288,056 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 61.0% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 476,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 180,581 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 11.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BKE. UBS Group cut shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 50.88%. Buckle’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

