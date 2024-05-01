New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 176.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,418 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Celsius worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Celsius alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Celsius by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after buying an additional 172,941 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Celsius by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,142 shares of company stock worth $32,441,742 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 92.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.