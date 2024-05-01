New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,569 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.66% of Newmark Group worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 410.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,514 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMRK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

NMRK opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.53 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

