New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after buying an additional 121,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,597,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,696,000 after buying an additional 199,531 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after buying an additional 366,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,792,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,556,000 after buying an additional 573,424 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $45.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

