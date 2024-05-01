New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Woodward worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Woodward alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Woodward by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Woodward by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 316,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $162.36 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.60 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.67.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Woodward from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Woodward

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.