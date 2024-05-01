New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,025 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,025 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock worth $63,430. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.36. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 24.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

