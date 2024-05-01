New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 117,397 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,351 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 117,397 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Antero Resources worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AR opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 170.05 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $34.69.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

