New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,223 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,223 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $130,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,168,000 after buying an additional 1,040,076 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $104,406,000. Rush Island Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $65,134,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,775,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460 over the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Shares of SUI opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $141.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

