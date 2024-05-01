New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,688 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,688 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of The Carlyle Group worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.07.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

