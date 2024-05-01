New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 27,475 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,475 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Ameren worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $748,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 22.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $90.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.33%.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.