New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 35,370 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,370 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of TransUnion worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 569.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $134,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

