New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,184 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $286.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.28. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.78.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.06.

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

