New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 59,471 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,471 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

