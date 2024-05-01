New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 65,015 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 65,015 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.60% of Alphatec worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.
Alphatec Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.55. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATEC
Insider Activity at Alphatec
In related news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Evan Bakst acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,823.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,069 shares of company stock worth $3,971,495 over the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphatec
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.