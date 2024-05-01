New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,978 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Casey’s General Stores worth $11,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,458,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,922,000 after acquiring an additional 38,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 142.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after acquiring an additional 142,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $319.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.50 and a one year high of $324.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.71 and its 200 day moving average is $288.19.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

