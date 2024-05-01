New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,282 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Duolingo worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $225.75 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.82 and a 1-year high of $245.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,833,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,223 shares of company stock worth $23,682,665 in the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

