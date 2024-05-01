New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,078 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after buying an additional 1,890,081 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,164,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,972 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 50.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

