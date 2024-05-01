New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,726 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.38% of Integer worth $12,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Integer by 497.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after purchasing an additional 446,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,041,000 after buying an additional 133,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 863,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after acquiring an additional 97,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Integer by 50.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 85,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Integer by 24.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 374,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after buying an additional 74,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $123.99.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. CL King started coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

