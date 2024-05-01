Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Raised to $10.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Newell Brands by 37.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Newell Brands by 478.6% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 169,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 140,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 36,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Newell Brands by 25.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,875,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 586,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Newell Brands by 21.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 434,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 75,672 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

