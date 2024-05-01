NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 457.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGL opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $769.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.63. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. NGL Energy Partners had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 30,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $174,886.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 559,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,281.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

