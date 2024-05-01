Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Equities researchers at Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 385.44% from the company’s previous close.
SKYX Platforms Price Performance
SKYX Platforms stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -2,726.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. SKYX Platforms has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.85.
SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 260.83% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SKYX Platforms
About SKYX Platforms
SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.
See Also
