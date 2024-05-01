Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,981,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 5,758,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,453.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNFSF opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Nongfu Spring has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. researches, develops, produces, and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers ready-to-drink tea beverage beverages; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, soda water, sparkling flavored, lemon juice, and coffee beverages, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

