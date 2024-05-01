Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Position Lowered by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 227,236 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Nordstrom by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Nordstrom Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

