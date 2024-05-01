Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NPI. CIBC dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered Northland Power from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.79.

Northland Power Stock Performance

NPI stock opened at C$21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$33.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.78.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The firm had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.1793651 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

