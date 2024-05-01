Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL)

Investment analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

RELL opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.37 million, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.01. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $19.58.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $52.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Halverson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul J. Plante purchased 5,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Halverson purchased 2,500 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the third quarter worth about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

