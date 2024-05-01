Northwest Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,521.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 28,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,142,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 172,667 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $85,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.55.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $864.02 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $272.40 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $860.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $643.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

