Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,265 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $14,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 37,530 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 263,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 182,430 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.4 %

NCLH opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.60. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

