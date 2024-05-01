NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NOV by 27.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

