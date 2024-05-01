Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in NU by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 202,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NU opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

