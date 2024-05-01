Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Houte Hans Van Sells 1,387 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 1,387 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $16,699.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,832 shares in the company, valued at $864,857.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, February 16th, Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $68,256.24.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.06.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.26). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after buying an additional 601,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 440,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 60,271 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

