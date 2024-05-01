Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $52.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.07.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.