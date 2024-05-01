NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $864.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $860.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $272.40 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

