NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,667 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.4% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $85,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 9,922.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $864.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $272.40 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $860.82 and a 200-day moving average of $643.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

