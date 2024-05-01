NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $864.02 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $272.40 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $860.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.55.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

