NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

4/30/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2024 – NXP Semiconductors is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2024 – NXP Semiconductors had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – NXP Semiconductors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NXPI opened at $256.19 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $161.23 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.00 and its 200-day moving average is $220.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $877,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $1,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

