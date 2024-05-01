OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 25 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $864.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $860.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $643.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $272.40 and a twelve month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

